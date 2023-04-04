Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1493544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

