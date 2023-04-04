Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,308,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,972,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
