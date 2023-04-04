Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $18.95. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 31,530 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -86.49%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

