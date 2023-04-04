Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $18.95. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 31,530 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -86.49%.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
