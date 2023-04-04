Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 75,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 6,535,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

