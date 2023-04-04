Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 37,500 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.