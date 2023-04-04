United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.58

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 10169534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

