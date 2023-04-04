Unique Wealth LLC Takes $390,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 286,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,405,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. 1,710,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

