Unique Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,055. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

