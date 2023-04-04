Unique Wealth LLC Invests $839,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 430,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

