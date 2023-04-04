Unique Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 610 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.45. The company had a trading volume of 398,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

