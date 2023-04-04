UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Sells $16,207.48 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $16,207.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at $492,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.