Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Critical Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 1.70% 18.22% 8.47% Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.62 $40.40 million $0.87 37.89 Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.30 $172.51 million $5.15 12.77

This table compares Ultra Clean and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.57%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ultra Clean on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry. The Services segment provides purity parts cleaning, process tool part recoating, surface encapsulation, and high sensitivity micro contamination analysis for the semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

