UBS Group AG Sells 1,640 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 44,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,407. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $2.8435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st.

