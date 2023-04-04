UBS Group AG Has $155,000 Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.