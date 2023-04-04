UBS Group AG Buys 5,532 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 792.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

