UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $90,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 276.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Down 1.5 %

JOE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,685. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.