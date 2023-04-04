UBS Group AG Acquires New Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $32.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,800.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

