UBS Group AG Acquires 7,790 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of BDN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,714. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

