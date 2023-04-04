U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.