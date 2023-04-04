U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

