Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,464. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

