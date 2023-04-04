Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

