Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stake Increased by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises 6.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 0.16% of Tucows worth $58,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tucows by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tucows

Tucows Trading Down 6.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,245 shares in the company, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,849 shares of company stock worth $2,608,168. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tucows stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.