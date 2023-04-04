Truist Financial Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $9.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

