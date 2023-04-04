Truist Financial Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $9.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.