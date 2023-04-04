Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

