Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 0.8% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

