Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 17.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 101,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

