Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 552 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

