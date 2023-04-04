Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 7.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 12,867,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,185,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Transocean Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

