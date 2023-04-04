Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.76 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and $33.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00008033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,873.53 or 1.00010868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22942297 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $29,736,259.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

