Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.73. 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,429. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

