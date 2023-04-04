Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 59 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $554.51. 212,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,883. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.35.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.56.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.