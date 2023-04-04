Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $250.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,406. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

