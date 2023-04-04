Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 228,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 248,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 16,480,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,989,559. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

