Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,373 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $355.16. 2,056,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

