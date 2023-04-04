Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 201,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 253,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 32,999,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,792,375. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

