Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1,631.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.91. 283,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.84.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

