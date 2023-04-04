Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,244,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,052,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.