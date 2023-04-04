Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Vivint Smart Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Activity at Vivint Smart Home

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVNT remained flat at $12.00 on Tuesday. 5,165,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,700. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

