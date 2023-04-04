Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 747.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. 2,276,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

