Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 817.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. The stock had a trading volume of 213,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,514. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.