Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Tofutti Brands Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile



Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

