The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

