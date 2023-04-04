The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 674,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

