The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RTLPP opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTLPP)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.