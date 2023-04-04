The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

