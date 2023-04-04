The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.06. 231,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,639. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.