The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS stock opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

