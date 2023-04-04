The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $245.79. 1,007,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,874. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

