Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 7.4%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.19. 428,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 917,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.