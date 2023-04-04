TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $115.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.20.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

